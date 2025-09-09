Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is about to come up against a familiar face in his current role

Wales' international friendly with Canada is a chance to recall fond memories but ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is not out to make a point.

The Canada head coach will come up against one of his former players in Daniel James, should the Whites winger see game time in Swansea on Tuesday night. James was part of Marsch's Leeds squad that survived relegation in the 2021/22 season before being sent out on loan to Fulham for the following campaign. By the time he returned to Elland Road Marsch was gone, sacked after 11 months in charge with Leeds struggling in the Premier League. Marsch recalls the Welsh international fondly and is well aware of two of his Leeds team-mates.

"Dan James is a great guy," said the America. "A great player, really committed, a team guy. Very dynamic, high quality. I really like Dan as a person and as a player. Ethan [Ampadu] was at Leipzig after I left and he left before I came back. We talked about trying to acquire Joe [Rodon] when I was at Leeds. I understand the Welsh connection and I also had Cameron Toshack on my staff."

Leeds suffered relegation in 2022 despite Marsch's sacking, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce both failing to get the necessary results to keep their jobs or keep the Whites in the top flight. Daniel Farke was appointed in 2023 following 49ers Enterprises' takeover at Elland Road and brought the club back to the Premier League at the second attempt last season. Their promotion pleased Marsch, though he's evidently aware that some supporters have not retained a similar level of fondness for him.

What Jesse Marsch said about Leeds United upon return to UK

"Excited to be back," he said. "Brings back some good memories. I'm happy for Leeds to be back in the Premier League. I'm rooting for them. There's not as many players [I know] last year or the year before, but it's a club I respect and it was an honour be the coach there. I follow and root them on all the time, which the fans may or may not want to hear."

Marsch was speaking to media as he prepared Canada for a game against a side below them in the world rankings. Craig Bellamy hopes to lead the Welsh to a World Cup that will be jointly hosted by the Canadians and this friendly has been chosen in order to give his players a difficult test. According to Marsch a return to UK soil is not an opportunity to prove any points about the way his time in British football ended.

"No, I don't care about that," he said. "The things that are really nice about being in the UK is the football, the facilities, the pitches, the attention, importance of the game. These things are fun to be a part of. The atmosphere and the pitch tomorrow, which will set up a great opportunity for our players to show who they are."

