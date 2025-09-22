The Leeds United defender was forced off during the second-half at Molineux on Saturday.

Jayden Bogle’s injured foot was ‘pretty swollen’ on Saturday with the Leeds United defender set for further assessment this week, according to Daniel Farke.

Bogle was forced off in the 83rd minute of Leeds’ 3-1 win at Molineux with a nasty-looking foot injury, having jumped to challenge for a header with a Wolves player who appeared to land on him. He instantly took his boot off and was writhing in pain before being replaced by James Justin.

A long journey around the field of play took even longer for Bogle, who was barely able to put any weight on the injured foot in a concerning moment for Farke. The 25-year-old’s injury was a rare dampener on an otherwise brilliant away-day for Leeds, who came from 1-0 down to score three times in 14 first-half minutes.

“We have to assess him,” Farke said of Bogle after full-time on Saturday. “It's pretty swollen. We will have to assess him.”

Bogle will now receive a more in-depth assessment at Thorp Arch, with Leeds able to X-ray the injured foot if necessary once the swelling reduces. The right-back is now a doubt for this weekend’s visit of Bournemouth to Elland Road and his absence would be a significant blow.

Fresh Jayden Bogle injury update to come ahead of Bournemouth

The former Sheffield United man got his first assist of the season at Molineux on Saturday, with a deflected cross from deep landing on the head of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to make it 1-1 at the time. That goal sparked a quickfire assault from Farke’s side, who were two goals clear just 14 minutes later.

Calvert-Lewin won a dangerous free-kick shortly after equalising, which Anton Stach fired beyond Jose Sa and into the top corner from 25 yards to make it 2-1. And the German then turned provider to cut out an Emmanuel Agbadou pass and play Noah Okafor in for his first Premier League goal as half-time approached.

With the luxury of a two-goal lead under their belts, Leeds could afford to sit a little deeper in the second-half at Molineux, with Wolves growing increasingly desperate to get back in the game. Vitor Pereira made the changes during the break and had his side play more direct, but big chances were few and far between.

Bogle’s potential injury was a late dampener on the mood but his replacement Justin was just as strong defensively in the final minutes, utilising his Premier League experience to contribute towards a massive three points. The former Leicester City man could be in for a first Leeds start on Saturday if his right-back competitor is unavailable.

Farke will be due to speak with the media later this week as he looks ahead to Bournemouth on Saturday, with the German expected to provide more clarity on Bogle following assessment this week. Updates will also be expected on Lucas Perri, Dan James and Willy Gnonto, all of whom missed last weekend’s trip to Wolves through injury.