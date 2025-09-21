Leeds United cult hero could land new role after dream start to managerial career

A former Leeds United promotion winner has been praised for an impressive managerial debut in Spanish football's second tier.

A former Leeds United icon could land a new role in Spain after he oversaw a dream start to his senior managerial career.

Four-times capped Spain international Pablo Hernandez joined the Whites from Qatari club Al-Arabi on an initial loan deal during the summer of 2016 and went on to make a permanent switch to Elland Road just five months later. Hernandez went on to score 36 goals and provided 41 assists in 175 appearances in all competitions and was part of the Whites squad that secured promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020.

Hernandez had become a co-owner of Spanish club Castellon during his time with Leeds and he saw out his career there after returning to his homeland during the summer of 2021. The popular winger retired in 2023 before taking charge of Castellon’s reserve side last year and stepped up to take interim charge of their first-team last week when they parted company with former boss Johan Plat.

The former Leeds and Valencia star oversaw the first game of his interim reign on Saturday when they claimed an impressive 3-1 win at La Liga 2 rivals Cultural Leonesa and that has drawn widespread praise from the Spanish media and even brought suggestions Hernandez could land the role on a permanent basis after leading his side to a first win of the season.

Local news outlet Castellon al Dia said: “It remains to be seen whether Pablo Hernández will also be on the bench at Butarque (home of Leganes, Castellon’s next opponents). Castellón is currently searching for a new manager, although Bob Voulgaris hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of the former reserve team coach staying permanently with the first team.”

Super Deporte hailed the former Whites man with the headline: ‘Pablo Hernandez restores hope to CD Castellon’ and his tactical prowess was praised by El Periodico Mediterreno as they said: “In recent matches, the now-dismissed Johan Plat emptied the midfield. Diego Barri had operated alone as a central midfielder, with Castellón doubling the attacking midfield and leaving plenty of ground to cover for the pivot. In an attempt to rectify this, Pablo Hernández added a second central midfielder to the mix. The strategy worked.”

Intriguingly, Hernandez hinted he could be open to remaining part of the first-team setup with Castellon in the aftermath of the win.

Speaking in his post-match interview, he said: “The club’s mentality is to win every game, so we have to start preparing for the next game and win against Leganes. This club means a lot. If I have to go back to the reserves, I will. I will continue doing the work with the lads, who are doing a great job. If I am asked to continue, I will be delighted. I will try to contribute everything I can to the players and the team. If I am asked to continue, then perfect. If not, I will continue doing my job in the squad.”

