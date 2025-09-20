Daniel Farke’s Leeds United recorded their first away win of the season at Molineux.

Leeds United got their open play goal and another to boot as part of a convincing 3-1 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor ensured all three points went back up to West Yorkshire. Leeds came from behind to produce an excellent victory and take a massive early three points.

Things couldn’t have started much worse for Leeds, who after squandering an early chance of their own fell behind inside eight minutes. Wolves summer signing Ladislav Krejci was the goalscorer, breaking into the box from midfield before nicking the ball beyond Karl Darlow.

Leeds grew into the game from that moment, however, and got their equaliser on the half-hour mark when Jayden Bogle's deep cross was brilliantly headed in by Calvert-Lewin. The Whites striker continued to impose himself physically and won a free-kick with just over five minutes of the half remaining.

Stach stepped up and rifled an effort into Jose Sa’s top corner from all of 25 yards, sending the Molineux away end into rapture as 1-0 down became 2-1 up. Farke’s side continued to press and while Wolves had a few openings, they never looked overly dangerous.

Things got even better just before the break, with Stach intercepting a loose pass and playing Okafor into acres of space behind the exposed Wolves defence. And Leeds’ Swiss winger made no mistake, producing a great finish into the far corner as loud boos began to rattle around Molineux.

Wolves made three changes at half-time, including the introduction of last season’s top-scorer Jorgen Strand Larsen, and adopted a more direct approach as Leeds looked to keep it tight at the back and defend their lead. Karl Darlow was forced into a pair of good saves to prevent Marshall Munetsi from pulling one back as the hour mark approached.

Leeds continued to defend well and break up play as the minutes ticked on, winning free-kicks and doing their best to up the frustration inside Molineux going into the final 20 minutes. Wolves kept swinging crosses into the box and had some half chances, but the likes of Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare were unable to capitalise.

Jayden Bogle limped off with what looked like a very painful foot injury as Leeds played out the final minutes looking to hold onto their lead. And Farke’s side did exactly that, with three huge away points taking them into the top half of the table.