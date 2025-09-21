The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as a Leeds United midfielder is linked with moves to Premier League, Scottish Premiership and Bundesliga clubs.

A Leeds United midfielder is said to be the subject of widespread interest ahead of the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk have claimed several clubs across the Premier League and around Europe have shown an interest in a possible deal for Whites midfielder Ao Tanaka and claimed the Japan international would have left Elland Road had Daniel Farke’s side been unsuccessful in their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

The 27-year-old started the opening night win against Everton and the heavy defeat at Arsenal days later but remained an unused substitute in last weekend’s late loss at Fulham before coming off the bench in the closing stages of Saturday’s win at Wolves.

Tanaka remains a key figure within the Leeds squad and will battle for a place in the heart of Farke’s side with the likes of summer signings Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach. However, the report claims the midfielder’s future ‘will be under the spotlight once again’ if the Whites fail to preserve their top flight status this season and suggests Premier League duo Bournemouth and Brighton, Scottish giants Celtic and ‘several’ Bundesliga clubs are showing an interest in Tanaka ahead of the January transfer window.

£50m valuation put on Leeds United star

Leeds United took a game when they secured a deal for former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin - but it is a gamble that could pay off handsomely according to former Whites star Jon Newsome.

The experienced frontman grabbed his first goal for the Whites in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers as his equaliser cancelled out an early opener from the hosts and was back in the action as he won the free-kick that allowed Anton Stach to fire his side in front for the first time in the game. Calvert-Lewin continued to be a nuisance for the Wolves defence as Daniel Farke’s men went on to land their first away win since returning to the Premier League thanks to a Noah Okafor strike in first-half injury-time.

Speaking after the game, former Whites defender Newsome admitted Calvert-Lewin may need to be ‘wrapped in cotton wool’ to keep his fitness levels high - but left nobody in any doubt over how valuable he could become as the season continues.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s a gamble by the club, but a gamble they had to take. A fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a £50m, £60m footballer. If you can get him firing, you have to wrap him in cotton wool, let him train when he’s able to. Let him rest and recoup. I think the club will do that. I would have liked to have seen him come off earlier, great goal, holds the ball up, intelligent runs, stretches the game. The biggest job is keeping him fit.”