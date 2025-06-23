Leeds United will have a keen eye on Burnley's business given they'll both be fighting to survive next season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s likely relegation rivals Burnley could soon wave goodbye to another crucial player as reports emerge of talks for Newcastle United to sign goalkeeper James Trafford.

Newcastle have long been expected to reignite interest in Trafford this summer, having reportedly agreed personal terms with him last year before a move fell through. The 22-year-old went on to enjoy an incredible campaign as Burnley joined Leeds in the automatic promotion places, racking up 100 points and conceding just 16 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford played a major role in Burnley's return to the Premier League but could move on before their opening game, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on talks over a move to St James’ Park. In a post on X, Romano claimed a deal can go ahead from July and so negotiations are expected to ‘accelerate’ next week.

Reports heading into the summer suggested a deal is likely to be agreed for a fee in the region of £30m and Burnley appear to be getting plans in place for Trafford’s replacement. In a separate report on X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed the Clarets have agreed a deal to sign Karlsruher SC shot-stopper Max Weiß.

The deal is expected to cost Burnley €5m (£4.3m) altogether, with Weiß due in Lancashire for medical tests on Monday before signing a four-year deal. Plettenberg adds that Turf Moor chiefs see the 21-year-old as potentially becoming their long-term No.1, which would suggest current first-choice Trafford could be on the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh transfer concern for Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals

That would represent another major blow for Burnley, whose success last season was built on an iron-clad defensive unit. Trafford, alongside centre-backs CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve, proved to be one the Championship’s strongest ever units but it looks set to be split up before the 2025/26 campaign kicks off.

Egan-Riley’s contract expires at the end of this month and despite Burnley’s attempts to extend, the 22-year-old centre-back has opted to join French outfit Olympique de Marseille as a free agent. Turf Moor chiefs will not hand Trafford over to Newcastle easily but he’s been Eddie Howe’s long-term prime target in a priority position to strengthen.

Leeds will no doubt be keen to see how the situation plays out, given they are likely to be competing with Burnley towards the bottom of the Premier League. Any developments which weaken rivals will subsequently strengthen hope inside Elland Road that Daniel Farke can lead the Whites to 17th or higher, which is the ultimate goal.

If reports of interest in Nick Pope are to be believed, then Elland Road recruitment chiefs will also be interested to see how Trafford’s prospective move changes things at St James’ Park. Leeds have been linked with interest in the 33-year-old as Farke eyes an experienced first-choice goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe is thought to be keen on keeping Pope next season to provide competition for the young Trafford, but at 33 and with a World Cup on the horizon next summer, the experienced goalkeeper could try to seek regular football elsewhere. Leeds have been known to wait on similar style domino effects to play out but Farke will want a No.1 through the door in plenty of time this summer, given the level of rebuild on the horizon.