The Leeds United midfielder impressed on his first Concacaf gold Cup start.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson earned plenty of praise for his overnight performance as the US Men’s National Team beat Haiti 2-1 to cap off a perfect Concacaf Gold Cup group stage campaign.

Aaronson was handed his first start of the summer tournament by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, having come off the bench during wins over Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia. And he rewarded that trust with a lovely assist for Malik Tillman inside 10 minutes, curling an inch-perfect cross over to the back post for his compatriot to nod home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haiti were gifted an equaliser not long after, with USMNT goalkeeper Matthew Freese passing the ball straight to the very grateful goalscorer Louicius Don Deedson, but Pochettino’s side continued to create and Patrick Agyemang eventually won it in the 75th minute. Three wins from three has set up a quarter-final clash with Costa Rica and Aaronson will hope an impressive performance proves enough for him to keep his starting place.

As has often been the case in West Yorkshire, US media has regularly praised Aaronson’s energy but raised questions over a lack of end product, something which he managed to produce overnight. And he was praised by national media for finding that bit of quality.

NBC Sports gave Aaronson a 7/10 in their player ratings, with reporter Nicholas Mendola writing: “Did the things you usually like from him while limiting the tornado-like moments that seem to send him out of control. Still just 24, he looks like a more mature product.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaronson was praised further by Goal reporter Ryan Tolmich, who handed the attacking midfielder a promising 8/10 rating. He wrote: “Initially misplayed the ball, he more than made up for it with his cross for Tillman. Generally provided danger out wide, which has been lacking a bit in recent games.”

Mauricio Pochettino praises USMNT performance as Brenden Aaronson stars

That Aaronson provided that bit of final product that had been lacking should boost his chances of another start when the US face Costa Rica next Monday, with Pochettino praising his side’s overall performance following the victory. “Maybe we were not as clinical with the chances that we had,” he added. “I think we should score more.

"But I think when we score and we lead the game and then an accident, I think that we concede the goal. I think that created a little bit of doubt in us. Again, I think it was tough to deal with that, but I think overall the performance was good."

Aaronson’s 2024/25 season could now extend into July, if the US beat Costa Rica in their quarter-final meeting in the early hours of Monday June 30. The Gold Cup semi-finals take place on July 3 while the final at the NRG Stadium in Texas is on July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US progression beyond the quarter-finals would almost certainly impact Aaronson’s Leeds return date, with the attacking midfielder entitled to holiday following his Gold Cup campaign. Daniel Farke’s side are expected to report back at Thorp Arch in the first-half of next month before facing Manchester United in Stockholm on July 19.