Versatile Leeds United youngster Kris Moore is set to join Scottish Championship outfit Greenock Morton on a free transfer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is due to leave Leeds upon the expiry of his contract later this month and according to reports north of the border, is expected to join Morton.

Moore has previously been on trial with fellow Scottish sides St Johnstone and Hibernian, although on those previous occasions, moves did not materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender, who can play at centre-half or right-back, has remained with the Leeds Under-21 group although it has been clear for a time that his senior future lies elsewhere.

Cappielow Park club Morton finished sixth in Scotland's second tier last term, one place above Dunfermline Athletic where Moore's long-time central defensive partner in the Leeds academy Jeremiah Mullen signed in January.

According to the Daily Record, Moore is expected to join up with the Morton squad 'imminently'.

Moore's 21s teammates Harry Christy, Cian Coleman, Connor Ferguson, Max McFadden, Amari Miller, Joe Richards, Luca Thomas and Dan Toulson are all set to become free agents this summer after leaving Elland Road. Joe Snowdon has already agreed terms to join Ian Holloway's Swindon Town.

At senior level, it is expected that Junior Firpo and Max Wober will leave the club this summer while Jaka Bijol's anticipated arrival will bolster the Whites' defensive ranks.