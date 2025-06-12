Leeds United's relegation rivals Burnley could lose three of their key promotion winners before the 2025/26 season begins.

Burnley are set to part ways with CJ Egan-Riley on a free transfer this month after it was confirmed by the Clarets that the defender has chosen to pursue an opportunity in France.

Egan-Riley was a mainstay at centre-half as Burnley accrued 100 points in the Championship last season, finishing runners-up and conceding only 16 goals.

The former Manchester City academy product was said to have agreed a contract with Racing Strasbourg following promotion but it appears that move has been hijacked by Olympique de Marseille, where the 22-year-old now looks destined to play his football next season.

"Burnley Football Club can confirm that it has been informed by the representatives of CJ Egan-Riley that the England U21 international defender has now formally rejected the club’s offer of a significant long-term contract with the club," a statement read on Wednesday.

It follows reports that Newcastle United are in talks to add fellow England youth international and Championship Golden Glove winner James Trafford on a permanent deal worth in excess of £30 million.

Trafford was, alongside Egan-Riley, a key player in Burnley's promotion, keeping 29 clean sheets in the league and was narrowly beaten to the entire division's Player of the Year award by Sheffield United talisman Gustavo Hamer.

The Clarets could yet be in for more bad news after it emerged head coach Scott Parker is a target for soon-to-be-managerless Brentford.

Thomas Frank is expected to end his seven-year association with the Bees to fill the vacancy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting Parker is on the London club's three-man shortlist to replace the Dane.

What does it mean for Leeds?

A defensive exodus at Turf Moor has the capacity to greatly benefit Leeds this coming season, as Burnley's ability to shut out their opponents last term was the primary factor in their promotion.

Should they lose their first-choice goalkeeper, central defender and head coach in one fell swoop, it would require a significant effort to replace and enhance the options at the club's disposal, potentially impacting their ability to remain in the Premier League.