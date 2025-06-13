Former Leeds United midfielder James Milner has extended his contract with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The veteran will play Premier League football for the 24th consecutive season during 2025/26 after agreeing a one-year extension with the Seagulls.

Milner has represented boyhood club Leeds, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton throughout his top flight stay, after making his debut as a teenager whilst on the books at Elland Road.

The extension to his existing deal will take Milner beyond his 40th birthday. By next May when the 2025/26 campaign concludes, Milner will be five months past this particular milestone and potentially the second-oldest outfielder ever to grace the Premier League after Teddy Sheringham.

Currently, Ryan Giggs is the second-oldest outfield player to make a Premier League appearance at 40 years, 5 months and 7 days old, which Milner could theoretically break if he plays for Brighton after May 11 next year.

Sheringham's record will stand unless the ex-Leeds midfielder extends his deal by a further year or agrees a contract with another Premier League club for what would be a groundbreaking 25th successive season in the top flight. Milner already holds the record for the most consecutive seasons played in.

How many appearances has Milner made in the top flight?

Milner's longevity is one of the Thorp Arch graduate's most revered qualities having made 638 Premier League appearances for his many clubs. The former England international has won Premier League titles with Man City and Liverpool, as well as a whole host of domestic and European honours.