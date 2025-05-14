It's been almost 23 years since the midfielder made his Premier League debut with Leeds United.

Leeds United academy graduate James Milner could get a fresh chance to become the Premier League’s all-time record appearance maker next season as reports emerge over a possible contract extension at Brighton.

Milner is coming towards the end of his 23rd consecutive campaign of top-flight English football, an incredible stint that started as a fresh-faced 16-year-old coming off the bench to replace Jason Wilcox for Leeds back in November 2002. Since then, the 39-year-old has racked up 637 Premier League appearances, the latter of which came against Arsenal in August.

A serious hamstring injury in that game required surgery and Milner hasn’t featured since, but the veteran midfielder could be offered fresh hope of extending that tally as reports emerge of a possible contract extension virtually one year after his previous contract was signed. The Athletic claim ‘discussions are ongoing’ about extending the former Leeds man’s stay on the south coast beyond the current two years - a deal that would keep him involved beyond his 40th birthday in January.

With a relatively inexperienced squad including £40million Elland Road exit Georginio Rutter, and the Premier League’s youngest ever permanent manager in 32-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton are said to be keen on keeping Milner, who is seven years older than his current boss. The report claims Amex chiefs want to lean on the former England international’s ‘wealth of top-level experience and versatility’.

James Milner could be set for fairytale Elland Road return

However, The Athletic adds that it is unclear what role those discussions are centred around, with the possibility being Milner could operate in a hybrid role between squad member and coaching. It is a role similar to what the midfielder’s former Liverpool and Seagulls teammate Adam Lallana took up with Southampton this season.

Of course should Milner extend his playing career at Brighton for another season, the very slim prospect remains that he could become the Premier League’s all-time record appearance maker at Elland Road. Leeds will be playing top-flight football from August after winning the Championship title earlier this month, with their former academy graduate one of several former players possibly due back in West Yorkshire.

That would need a lot of stars to align, however, most notably Milner rediscovering a level of fitness that allows him to play 16 games after a season out of action due to that hamstring surgery. It would also need Brighton’s visit to Elland Road to come at the perfect time, with confirmation of the 2025/26 fixture schedule coming next month.

While a record-breaking return to Elland Road would be some story, many Leeds fans would just be happy to see one of their own out in front as the Premier League’s longest-serving player. Milner’s fitness levels remain up there with the best and his longevity has been incredible, with a career spanning almost a quarter of a Century.

Wortley-born Milner joined Leeds as a 10-year-old and after making his debut off the bench against West Ham in 2002, he went on to play 54 times across two seasons for his boyhood club. A pacey wide midfielder in his younger days, the academy graduate joined Newcastle United for £5million amid financial issues in West Yorkshire.

Milner has continued playing regular top-flight football at Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and then Brighton. He won the Premier League in Manchester before claiming Premier League and Champions League winners’ medals at Anfield.

