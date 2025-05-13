Leeds United fans will welcome a raft of teams and faces - some of them familiar - to Elland Road for the first time in a few years next season, following their return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side claimed 100 points on their way to the Championship title and their reward is a date with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Whites have been incredible at home under Farke, losing just three games in two years in front of a packed out Elland Road crowd, and that fortress will need to hold firm as the pressure of a likely relegation battle builds. Simply put, if Leeds are to survive next season then their form in LS11 will need to be incredibly strong.

Fortunately, Leeds showed they have some of the Championship’s best home crowds over the past two years and the same will almost certainly be true in the Premier League, with Elland Road one of the most iconic grounds in the country for a reason. And below, the YEP has taken a look at how this season’s attendance figures rack up against those future top-flight rivals.

5 . Fulham - Craven Cottage 2024/25 average attendance: 26,826 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales