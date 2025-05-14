17 Premier League players signed by newly-promoted clubs as Leeds United discover calibre of potential signings

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 14th May 2025, 06:01 BST

Relegated trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton signed 17 players from Premier League clubs last summer.

The three newly-promoted teams’ recruitment for the 2024/25 season ultimately proved not to be enough as Leicester, Ipswich and the Saints will play Championship football again next season.

While some arrived on free transfers, others such as Aaron Ramsdale, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Oliver Skipp signed in £20 million deals, which gives Leeds some idea as to how much ‘Premier League-proven’ individuals are likely to cost this summer.

Here, the YEP takes a look at each of the Premier League signings made by last season’s promoted trio.

The Tractor Boys spent just shy of £20 million to make Hutchinson's loan from Chelsea permanent last summer.

1. Omari Hutchinson: Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys spent just shy of £20 million to make Hutchinson's loan from Chelsea permanent last summer. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Veteran forward Ayew was a £5 million addition from Crystal Palace.

2. Jordan Ayew: Leicester City

Veteran forward Ayew was a £5 million addition from Crystal Palace. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former West Ham United defender swapped the London Stadium for Portman Road on a free transfer.

3. Ben Johnson: Ipswich Town

The former West Ham United defender swapped the London Stadium for Portman Road on a free transfer. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The ex-Leeds midfielder jumped at the chance to play Premier League football after a difficult few years with Manchester City, who he remains contracted to.

4. Kalvin Phillips: Ipswich Town (loan)

The ex-Leeds midfielder jumped at the chance to play Premier League football after a difficult few years with Manchester City, who he remains contracted to. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
37-year-old Lallana returned to where it all began last summer and has made 14 appearances for the club in the league this season.

5. Adam Lallana: Southampton

37-year-old Lallana returned to where it all began last summer and has made 14 appearances for the club in the league this season. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Downes spent the 2023/24 season on loan at St. Mary's Stadium from West Ham United before signing permanently on the south coast last summer.

6. Flynn Downes: Southampton

Downes spent the 2023/24 season on loan at St. Mary's Stadium from West Ham United before signing permanently on the south coast last summer. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice