The three newly-promoted teams’ recruitment for the 2024/25 season ultimately proved not to be enough as Leicester, Ipswich and the Saints will play Championship football again next season.

While some arrived on free transfers, others such as Aaron Ramsdale, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Oliver Skipp signed in £20 million deals, which gives Leeds some idea as to how much ‘Premier League-proven’ individuals are likely to cost this summer.

Here, the YEP takes a look at each of the Premier League signings made by last season’s promoted trio.

1 . Omari Hutchinson: Ipswich Town The Tractor Boys spent just shy of £20 million to make Hutchinson's loan from Chelsea permanent last summer.

2 . Jordan Ayew: Leicester City Veteran forward Ayew was a £5 million addition from Crystal Palace.

3 . Ben Johnson: Ipswich Town The former West Ham United defender swapped the London Stadium for Portman Road on a free transfer.

4 . Kalvin Phillips: Ipswich Town (loan) The ex-Leeds midfielder jumped at the chance to play Premier League football after a difficult few years with Manchester City, who he remains contracted to.

5 . Adam Lallana: Southampton 37-year-old Lallana returned to where it all began last summer and has made 14 appearances for the club in the league this season.

6 . Flynn Downes: Southampton Downes spent the 2023/24 season on loan at St. Mary's Stadium from West Ham United before signing permanently on the south coast last summer.