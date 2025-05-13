A Leeds United fan who suffered a horror fall during the city's promotion bus parade celebrations has woken and his family are confident he stands a 'fantastic' chance of a good recovery.

Ed O'Brien fell from a tree in Millennium Square on Monday May 5 and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with life-threatening injuries. His family spent six days at his bedside before what mum Stacey Barker describes as a 'miracle' when he woke for the first time on Monday May 12.

In a statement to the YEP she said: "Now that we have let our family and closest friends know, we are in a position to issue an update to the wider community as well as the vast football family our boy is part of. As many of you will know, last Monday our son, Edward, suffered serious life threatening injuries as a result of a fall in Millennium Square during the Leeds United winners parade. That evening we were given the worst news a parent could ever hear, the news that there was a possibility that we’d never take our son home.

"Since then, Edward’s dad and I have spent every day at his bedside as the amazing team at the LGI have worked what I can only describe as ‘a miracle’, and yesterday the development we have hoped and prayed for, for six long and agonising days materialised and he woke for the first time. It is clear he has a long way to go just now but, for the first time since the initial prognosis was delivered, we feel more than confident that Edward stands a fantastic chance of a very good recovery. It is more than any of us ever dared to hope only eight days ago. The relief we feel is simply indescribable, we couldn’t be any happier right now."

Leeds United fundraising

The York-based family have been inundated with support from the Leeds United fanbase and friends, one of whom set up a GoFundMe page to help finance their travel and logistics during the bedside vigil in Leeds. A target of £750 was set but almost £15,000 was raised. Stacey has expressed her gratitude to everyone who has voiced their concern.

"Ed’s dad [Carl O'Brien], his siblings and I can’t thank everyone enough for their relentless and unwavering support during what has been the worst week of our lives," she said. "The messages of love and well wishes alongside the prayers for our son’s recovery have been overwhelmingly heartening. As his mum, I can’t pretend I’ve ever understood his inherited obsession with football, but the response we have received from the Leeds United family has been nothing short of phenomenal. As his parents, we have felt wholeheartedly supported by his extended football family and I’m more than sure, in the coming weeks, Edward himself will appreciate the outpouring of love and concern for his well being from his Leeds kin. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"We’d also like to extend a special thank you to his friend, Harvey Rushton who, of his own accord, had the foresight to recognise the financial toll such a life changing accident may have in the long term and took the initiative to raise funds for us, as a family. His resourcefulness coupled with the generosity of everyone who kindly donated will, without a doubt, give Edward the very best chance possible as we navigate our changed reality. We appreciate all your efforts Harvey, Ed is lucky to have a friend in you."

Leeds fan’s life saved

The family have also put on record their appreciation to the medical staff who they say saved Ed's life after the fall, on a day when more than 150,000 packed the city centre to celebrate Leeds' promotion to the Premier League.

"Our biggest thanks, undoubtedly, has to go to the health professionals who have saved our son's life," said Stacey. "From the paramedics who reached and treated him in a timely manner against a logistical nightmare, to the fantastic team within resus who stabilised him, to the incredible neuro/orthopaedic surgeons whose expertise has given him the best chance possible and the incredible nurses and doctors who have got him to this point, and continue to work round the clock to ensure the best outcome for him. In a thousand lifetimes we could never convey our gratitude to you all in supporting us in getting to this point, nor repay the debt we, as a family, owe the LGI.

"We are still uncertain what the future holds for Edward but, as a family, we are more than confident with the love of the majority and the expertise of the remarkable professionals looking after him, he will continue to amaze us all for many months to come."