Leeds United appear to be closing in on a deal for the highly-rated Udinese defender and the YEP explores how he might fit into Daniel Farke’s side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are hopeful of completing summer signing number two over the next week with Jaka Bijol closing in on a move to Elland Road.

Lukas Nmecha’s free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg was announced over a weekend in which Leeds remained in talks with Udinese over Bijol, with the YEP reporting last week a bid worth around £17million would likely be accepted by the Serie A side. Elland Road chiefs remain confident a deal can be finalised in the coming days, despite reports of interest from Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Bijol sign for Leeds as is widely expected, then it poses the question how he will best fit into Daniel Farke’s plans with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk both excellent across two years in the Championship. But the 26-year-old will not arrive in West Yorkshire with plans to sit on the bench and with that in mind, the YEP has looked at three ways in which he can slot in.

Bijol and Struijk partnership

Jaka Bijol partnering Pascal Struijk | Lineup-builder.com

As a right-footed defender, Bijol operates most comfortably on that side and so the natural fit would be to play him alongside Struijk, whose leadership qualities as vice captain will also be valued. This particular partnership would see Leeds boast two great ball-playing centre-backs while also offering plenty of threat from attacking set-pieces - something Farke’s side will need to utilise against superior Premier League opposition.

There are issues, however, not least the fact neither Bijol nor Struijk are particularly strong when it comes to recovery pace - an area where Rodon is certainly better equipped. There is also a loss of physicality in the Welshman’s absence, something Leeds appear to be focusing on amid links to physically imposing players across multiple positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodon and Bijol partnership

Jaka Bijol partnering Joe Rodon | Lineup-builder.com

Leeds will no doubt have been attracted to Bijol thanks in part to how comfortable he is with his left foot, and the defender twice played at left centre-back during Slovenia’s June international fixtures. Of course, playing on your less natural side will be a lot more difficult in the Premier League, but the technically gifted defender should be perfectly capable.

A major strength of this partnership is both players’ ability to defend immense pressure on their box, heading away crosses and blocking shots - something they will expect to be doing a lot more against superior top-flight opposition. However, neither have the attacking set-piece threat of Struijk, who Rodon himself labelled a ‘head magnet' following two decisive goals against Sunderland in February.

Formation change

Jaka Bijol in a back three at Leeds United | Lineup-builder.com

Since taking charge of Leeds two years ago, Farke has been wedded to his 4-2-3-1 formation, at least when it comes to starting line-ups, but could the challenge of Premier League football encourage a switch up? A back three of Rodon, Bijol and Struijk would look very strong on paper - and it’s what the Slovenian has become used to at Udinese.

Having Bijol between the pair would better protect him against pace in behind, which could be a concern against Premier League strikers, while also ensuring all three aerial duel winners are on the pitch for set-pieces, attacking or defensive. The change would have to weaken Leeds elsewhere, however, potentially making them vulnerable to being overrun in central midfield.