Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is expected to depart the club after missing out on promotion.

The Blades were beaten in stoppage time during last season’s Championship play-off final, losing out to Sunderland for a place in the 2025/26 Premier League.

Last week, reports emerged suggesting the veteran manager’s future was under consideration by the Bramall Lane board.

Various outlets, including YEP sister title the Sheffield Star, have now claimed the 57-year-old is to leave before the Blades’ next attempt at winning promotion back to the top flight.

Sheffield United finished the season in third place behind Leeds and Burnley, both of whom ended with 100 points on the board, occupying the two automatic promotion places. Wilder’s side amassed 90 points - the same tally Leeds managed the season before last - and were favourites to go up via the play-offs.

However, an Eliezer Mayenda equaliser and Tommy Watson’s late winner for Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats at Wembley condemned the Blades to a second successive season in the Championship. The club’s hierarchy appear keen on a different direction of travel and are expected to replace the well-travelled, often outspoken figure in the dugout.

Following Leeds’ play-off final defeat by Southampton in 2023/24, 49ers Enterprises chose to back manager Daniel Farke, giving the German a second attempt at automatic promotion, which the team duly delivered earlier this year.

Whilst there were rumours about Farke’s future this time around, after promotion had been confirmed, the three-time Championship winner is supported by Elland Road bosses and will lead the team in the Premier League when the season begins in two months.

Leeds’ Premier League fixtures are due to be released on Wednesday, June 18 at 9am.