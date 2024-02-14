Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will now turn attention to another date with Plymouth Argyle, this time in the Championship. The WHites took care of business on Tuesday night, making easy work of Swansea City away from home and moving second in the process.

But there is still plenty of football still to be played, and Daniel Farke knows it is going to take consistency from now until the end of the season to snatch second place. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison 'decision'

Leeds are said to be 'open' to selling Jack Harrison permanently this summer. The claim comes from transfer insider Pete O'Rourke, who believes the Whites may offload Harrison full-time despite the winger having a lengthy contract at Elland Road.

Harrison was loaned out to Everton at the start of this season, and Leeds may feel as though they can cash in given how some of their attacking players have performed so far this season. Whether Everton can stump up the cash for a permanent deal remains to be seen.

Jordan claim

“I’ve always maintained the view that one of the most intimidating grounds is Elland Road. One of the best atmospheres is Elland Road," he said on talkSPORT on Tuesday. “The idea that Leeds United deserve to be in the Premier League, this is a club of significant stature that were out of the Premier League for 17 years. It took a long time to get them back. It’s a huge club and the scale of that club should warrant being in the Premier League. As a football person, with all due respect to the other teams, I’d rather see Leeds United in the Premier League than Southampton.”

Martin admission

Southampton boss Russell Martin was left disappointed and annoyed as his side saw their 25-match unbeaten run ended at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

“I’m disappointed tonight, but immensely proud of the players for the run we have been on. To go 25 games unbeaten is phenomenal. Bristol City were really good and we lacked that energy and quality that has been winning us games during our good run," he reflected.