Leeds United are back on course for automatic promotion after storming into second place with seven straight league wins. Southampton have a game in hand at this point, but with the Saints still to play, the Whites have their promotion destiny back in their own hands, at least for now.

Daniel Farke and the club's recruitment staff planned their summer shopping carefully ahead of this season, while January proved a quiet window. The club likely have a shopping list for both the Premier League and the Championship ahead of the season, depending on what happens, but as things stand, they may be able to save themselves some money with smart free agent signings. Here we take a look at the standout names from the Premier League and Championship who are on course to be out of contract this summer.