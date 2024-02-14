Leeds United are back on course for automatic promotion after storming into second place with seven straight league wins. Southampton have a game in hand at this point, but with the Saints still to play, the Whites have their promotion destiny back in their own hands, at least for now.
Daniel Farke and the club's recruitment staff planned their summer shopping carefully ahead of this season, while January proved a quiet window. The club likely have a shopping list for both the Premier League and the Championship ahead of the season, depending on what happens, but as things stand, they may be able to save themselves some money with smart free agent signings. Here we take a look at the standout names from the Premier League and Championship who are on course to be out of contract this summer.
1. Josh Brownhill (Burnley)
The midfielder was excellent in the Championship. He may well stay in the Premier League even if Burnley don't.
2. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth)
Kelly is a high-level Premier League defender who will find a new top tier club this summer if he does move on. Leeds may be interested if they go up and they can't get their hands on Rodon full-time.
3. Vladimir Coufal (West ham United)
The veteran full-back may need a new club this summer. He may be persuaded if Leeds win promotion.
4. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace)
Hughes could be a shrewd addition providing Brenden Aaronson doesn't return, given they are pretty similar players. Hughes, of course, has far more Premier League experience.
5. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
Now 32, Wood would be a short-term signing, but he has proven this season that he can still be a dangerous Premier League striker.
6. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United)
Lascelles is an experienced centre-back and a leader by nature.