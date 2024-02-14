Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southampton boss Russell Martin was left disappointed and annoyed as his side saw their 25-match unbeaten run ended at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

It was an evening where Leeds United moved above the Saints into second place in the Championship table, as Daniel Farke's side recorded a comfortable 4-0 at Swansea City thanks to goals Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe as well as a brace from Willy Gnonto. The Whites sit two points above Southampton but have played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin admitted his side's long unbeaten streak would end at some point and insisted it was now down to how they responded to the 3-1 loss at the Robins.

“I’m disappointed tonight, but immensely proud of the players for the run we have been on. To go 25 games unbeaten is phenomenal. Bristol City were really good and we lacked that energy and quality that has been winning us games during our good run," he reflected.

“I’m annoyed at the goals we conceded and we need to work on that. They ran their socks off, worked so hard and caused us problems. But we had chances at 0-0 and 1-0 down, which could have changed things. We weren’t clean enough with the ball tonight, but still had periods of control.

“Our fans were brilliant and I’m disappointed for them. But the overall feeling is still one of immense pride at what we have achieved recently. The amazing run was always going to come to an end and now it is all about how we respond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result puts Leeds' automatic promotion destiny back in their own hands, despite Southampton having the chance to retake second spot once their game in hand is played. However, the two clubs still have one meeting left this season as they clash at Elland Road on the final day of the campaign in what is shaping up to be a thrilling contest in West Yorkshire.