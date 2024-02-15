Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One former Championship boss is backing Leeds United to come out on top in the automatic promotion race. The race for second place is set up to be one of the most exciting in recent years with Leeds having made up ground over recent weeks to move into second spot.

Southampton still have a game in hand to play, but plenty of action remains, while the Whites and Saints face each other on the final day of the season. Both teams boast impressive squads, and the race could very well go down to the final day if the last few weeks are anything to go by.

But former Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes Leeds will come out on top, and there is one key reason. Crysencio Summerville has shown he is a level above the Championship throughout the season so far, and he could be the key separator between Leeds and Southampton, according to Ainsworth.

“A couple of guys fancy Southampton with the run they have been on,” said Ainsworth on Sky Sports. “I think Leeds are such a good side. I do think they are such a good side.

“If they can keep Summerville in the form he is on, then he is this player that teams have had in the past where you say ‘that play got them promoted. That player was the one’. Summerville has done that. I will put my neck on the line and say Leeds will just pip it.”