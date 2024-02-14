Simon Jordan makes Leeds United atmosphere claim and issues Premier League verdict
Simon Jordan believes Leeds United's Elland Road stadium is one of the toughest grounds to visit in the country, hailing the club's atmosphere as one of the best across the Premier League and EFL.
The Whites breezed to victory at Swansea City on Tuesday night, recording a 4-0 win to move second in the Championship table after Southampton were beaten 3-1 at Bristol City. The Saints are two points behind Leeds but have a game in hand over Daniel Farke's side, with the two clubs to meet on the final day of the season at Elland Road.
Leeds have the best home record in the Championship, with 40 points from their 16 Elland Road contests with 12 wins and four draws. Jordan admits he would prefer to see Leeds promoted over Russell Martin's side, hailing the Whites as a 'huge club' who deserve to ply their trade in the Premier League.
“I’ve always maintained the view that one of the most intimidating grounds is Elland Road. One of the best atmospheres is Elland Road," he said on talkSPORT on Tuesday.
“The idea that Leeds United deserve to be in the Premier League, this is a club of significant stature that were out of the Premier League for 17 years. It took a long time to get them back.
“It’s a huge club and the scale of that club should warrant being in the Premier League. As a football person, with all due respect to the other teams, I’d rather see Leeds United in the Premier League than Southampton.”
Leeds are back in action at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, as they face the Devon-based club at 12.30pm while Southampton are also on the road as they travel to West Brom on Friday night. Meanwhile, Ipswich Town make the trip to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.