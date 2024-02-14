Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simon Jordan believes Leeds United's Elland Road stadium is one of the toughest grounds to visit in the country, hailing the club's atmosphere as one of the best across the Premier League and EFL.

The Whites breezed to victory at Swansea City on Tuesday night, recording a 4-0 win to move second in the Championship table after Southampton were beaten 3-1 at Bristol City. The Saints are two points behind Leeds but have a game in hand over Daniel Farke's side, with the two clubs to meet on the final day of the season at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have the best home record in the Championship, with 40 points from their 16 Elland Road contests with 12 wins and four draws. Jordan admits he would prefer to see Leeds promoted over Russell Martin's side, hailing the Whites as a 'huge club' who deserve to ply their trade in the Premier League.

“I’ve always maintained the view that one of the most intimidating grounds is Elland Road. One of the best atmospheres is Elland Road," he said on talkSPORT on Tuesday.

“The idea that Leeds United deserve to be in the Premier League, this is a club of significant stature that were out of the Premier League for 17 years. It took a long time to get them back.

“It’s a huge club and the scale of that club should warrant being in the Premier League. As a football person, with all due respect to the other teams, I’d rather see Leeds United in the Premier League than Southampton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad