Leeds United fans will be eagerly awaiting the fresh designs ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds United fans can look forward to an incredibly exciting few months ahead as the club prepares for their return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side spent two long years outside the glitz and glamour of top-flight football but 100 points this season proved enough for automatic promotion and the Championship title.

The 2025/26 Premier League campaign kicks off in August and three months up until that point have already been filled with exciting dates including the opening of the summer transfer window, fixture release day and Leeds’ pre-season meeting with Manchester United in Sweden. And while an exact date has not been set, fans can also look forward to seeing their brand new kit.

Speculation has been rife throughout the season as to what the upcoming designs might look like, and Footy Headlines - a website with a strong reputation regarding kit leaks and information - has been across it for several months. With that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at what they have to say on the matter.

Leeds United 2025/26 home kit

Few expect many surprises when it comes to the main body of Leeds’ home strip, which has been predominantly white since the 1960s. That is not going to change any time soon but Footy Headlines reported back in November there will be a ‘unique design element’ incorporated into the look.

That element is said to be inspired by the well-known Lowfields tunnel which leads fans through to Elland Road from popular parking spots on Lowfields Road and Brown Lane. Outside the tunnel is a mural depicting the club’s 1992 title-winning midfield while on the stadium side, former midfielder Mateusz Klich has his own ‘Champions’ graffiti art in pride of place.

But inside the tunnel, patterned tiles coloured yellow, white and blue cover the walls with a distinct pattern which is expected to adjourn next season’s home shirt. Interestingly, much-loved Fanzine The Square Ball recently released a shirt in collaboration with Admiral that also takes inspiration from that design.

Leeds United 2025/26 away kit

Leeds and Adidas opted to bring back the much-loved yellow colourway for this season’s away kit and despite concerns from some involved in the process, their design was a huge hit. The shirt, which included a buttoned collar and the retro smiley badge from the 1970s, broke records and became a symbol of promotion celebrations across recent weeks, combined of course with the yellow bucket hat gifted to members.

Part of the love for that yellow kit was how long it had been since the last one and Leeds are expected to move elsewhere again, with Footy Headlines reporting in November the 2025/26 away kit will be predominantly blue. There is also expected to be some white detailing and Footy Headlines suggest it could be a tribute to the much-loved away shirt from 2001-03.

That shirt from over 20 years ago remains a hit among vintage collectors, not least for the Strongbow front-of-shirt sponsor and beautiful contrast between blue and yellow. Should next season’s design be a tribute as suggested, then it will be intriguing to see how close they go to the old offering.

Leeds United 2025/26 third kit

In recent years, Leeds have used the third kit as a vehicle to attract fans who aren’t necessarily as wedded to ‘traditional’ club colours as those who have so vehemently demanded white, yellow and blue designs. This season’s shirt, for example, has accents of pink within a bold, wavy design, while previous years have seen rose, orange and lilac dominate the designs.

Footy Headlines don’t have too much information regarding what next season’s third kit will look like, but they do suggest it will be predominantly black. The club last had a darker third shirt during the 2022/23 campaign in which they last played Premier League football. As was the case this season, Red Bull will be the front-of-shirt sponsor on all kits.

