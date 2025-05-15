Leeds United are one of five Premier League clubs thought to be interested in the experienced midfielder.

Leeds United have received a boost in their reported pursuit of Tomas Soucek, with the midfielder seemingly free to leave West Ham United this summer.

Soucek was first linked with a possible move to Elland Road last month, with a report from his native Czech Republic exploring what this summer might look like for the midfielder. IDNES named Leeds as a possible destination for the 30-year-old who, despite still playing regularly for West Ham, could look to move on if recruitment at the London Stadium pushes him out of the first-team picture.

Graham Potter has leaned heavily on Soucek since arriving as manager in January but will be keen to bring his own players in this summer, with central midfield a priority area for the Hammers. And now TBR Football report the experienced international has been told he is free to find a new club ahead of next season, with plenty of Premier League interest.

Funds are not infinite at West Ham, particularly after an expensive summer last year in which they spent more than £120m - £28m of which went to Leeds for Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville - while also agreeing a £36m permanent option for Jean-Clair Todibo which has since been triggered. And so if Potter wants to rebuild the squad to his liking, money needs to be raised and Soucek is said to be viewed as one of their most sellable assets.

The report claims up to five English top-flight clubs have held talks regarding a move for Soucek, with Leeds and Everton named as two teams who are ‘keen’ on the Czech Republic international. Another unnamed club are said to be currently fighting for Champions League football, something which could easily give them an edge over others.

Everton could also hold an edge over Leeds, given their manager David Moyes won the Europa Conference League as West Ham boss with Soucek at the heart of that success. “Tomas Soucek is a really good goalscorer,” Moyes admitted after his former midfielder scored at Goodison Park last month. “We signed him as a goalscoring midfielder. He’s great in both boxes. He’s a top lad as well.”

Soucek still has two years remaining on his contract in east London and after another impressive campaign, West Ham are thought to want £20m. The physical midfielder has nine goals so far this season and one more inside the final two games would take him into double figures across all competitions for the second consecutive campaign. All in all, the Hammers man has scored 41 goals in 243 games for his current club.

Leeds appear to be focusing on Premier League experience ahead of the transfer window opening next month, with reports of interest in the likes of Wolves’ Sam Johnstone, Everton striker Beto and Soucek’s West Ham and Czech Republic teammate Vladimir Coufal, who will be a free agent. Reports suggest Daniel Farke could have more than £100m to spend this summer, with up to £30m set aside for four key positions, of which central midfield is one.

