A Leeds star has made an admission about a possible future move.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has the “green light” for a particular future move that has always appealed - but with eyes very much fixed on next season’s Premier League with the Whites.

Speaking in an interview with American outlet CBS Sports Golazo, Bamford admitted that playing in the MLS is something that he has always fancied from a young age.

The striker revealed that he has had discussions with his family and wife Michaela over a possible future move to the States, admitting: “It is something that I would be open to, I just don't know when yet."

Bamford, though, who has one more year left on his Leeds deal, has also signalled his clear intent at returning to next season’s Premier League with a bang.

Asked if he would consider a move to the MLS at some point, Bamford declared: “Yeah, I think so. I think it's something that obviously over time with Michaela I have spoken to her about it in terms of playing abroad and America being one of the options.

"It was something that when I was younger I always wanted to do at some point in my career - to experience it, experience a new country, the living, the lifestyle there and also try myself in a new league.

"I think once you have a family and a wife, it's got to be run by them and to be fair they gave it the green light and said ‘we are going to go with whatever is best for you and whatever challenge you want to take.’

"It is something that I would be open to, I just don't know when yet."

Asked about United’s return to the Premier League and how excited he was about going back, Bamford said: “I think that obviously last time round it was so long since Leeds had been in the Premier League and everyone was desperate to keep us there for as long as possible.

"I think now, especially with the ownership and the 49ers and the way they have kind of set things up, I think that they are giving it a little bit more stability this time around which obviously only bodes well for the club itself.

“But also on a personal note I am excited to be back playing there. I feel like almost playing in the Premier League suits me a little bit more. obviously last time around I did pretty well when I was there so I am hoping to kind of emulate that and try and do the same again."