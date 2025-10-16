Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided very positive contract news.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke expects 'very positive news' on the future of one of his most highly-rated young players.

Harry Gray turned 17 last week and can now sign a professional deal. Other Premier League clubs are known to be interested in the centre forward, who has a prolific record at youth level and has been on the fringe of Farke's first team for around a year despite his tender age.

Should Gray decide to go elsewhere he could move, with Leeds owed compensation.

But the YEP reported on Thursday morning that the club believes it is a matter of when, not if, for an agreement over a professional deal.

Gray's camp also expect a deal to be done within the next couple of weeks.

“I expect very positive news in the future”

Farke's policy is that he doesn't address transfer or contract specifics until the ink is dry but he has hinted that contract news is on the way for the 17-year-old striker.

"Normally we just speak about business when it's done," he said.

"That's one of my principles. Harry is still out of team training at the moment with his hip, I'm expecting him back next week.

"And of course behind the scenes we are trying to build our squad for the future and with players that attract us, Harry is a very good player and I expect very positive news in the future. It makes sense when you announce a contract when he is fit and available.”

Gray made his senior debut last season, coming off the bench during the rout of Stoke City as Leeds progressed towards promotion and the Championship title.

He's made the bench once this season in the Premier League, but scored four goals in four Premier League 2 appearances for the Under 21s.