Leeds United contract status for every player as Harry Gray deal update awaited

Leeds United are hoping to secure promising youngster Harry Gray on a new contract in the near future as the highly-rated forward continues to push for a regular spot in Daniel Farke’s first-team squad.
The 17-year-old has been a regular goalscorer in the Whites attacking ranks and has already made his senior debut after replacing Brenden Aaronson during the closing stages of a 6-0 hammering of former Championship rivals Stoke City earlier this year.
Gray has also been an unused substitute during the first two months of this season after remaining on the bench during the Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Carabao Cup defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. It would be no surprise to see the youngster make his Premier League debut at some point this season as he continues to develop and move closer to that new deal.
But what of the players he has joined within the senior setup at Elland Road? We take a look at when the contracts of current members of Farke’s squad come to an end.
