Leeds United contract status for every player as Harry Gray deal update awaited

The 17-year-old has been a regular goalscorer in the Whites attacking ranks and has already made his senior debut after replacing Brenden Aaronson during the closing stages of a 6-0 hammering of former Championship rivals Stoke City earlier this year.

Gray has also been an unused substitute during the first two months of this season after remaining on the bench during the Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Carabao Cup defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. It would be no surprise to see the youngster make his Premier League debut at some point this season as he continues to develop and move closer to that new deal.