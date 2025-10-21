Leeds United contract status for every player as Harry Gray deal update awaited

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 21st Oct 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United are believed to be close to securing the long-term future of one of their brightest prospects.

Leeds United are hoping to secure promising youngster Harry Gray on a new contract in the near future as the highly-rated forward continues to push for a regular spot in Daniel Farke’s first-team squad.

The 17-year-old has been a regular goalscorer in the Whites attacking ranks and has already made his senior debut after replacing Brenden Aaronson during the closing stages of a 6-0 hammering of former Championship rivals Stoke City earlier this year.

Gray has also been an unused substitute during the first two months of this season after remaining on the bench during the Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Carabao Cup defeat against Sheffield Wednesday. It would be no surprise to see the youngster make his Premier League debut at some point this season as he continues to develop and move closer to that new deal.

But what of the players he has joined within the senior setup at Elland Road? We take a look at when the contracts of current members of Farke’s squad come to an end.

Your next Leeds United read: 'It doesn’t take a genius' - What Alan Shearer has just said about Burnley v Leeds United

Current contract end date: Summer 2026

1. Karl Darlow

Current contract end date: Summer 2026 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current contract end date: Summer 2026

2. Alex Cairns

Current contract end date: Summer 2026 | LUFC

Photo Sales
Current contract end date: Summer 2026

3. Sam Byram

Current contract end date: Summer 2026 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current contract end date: Summer 2026

4. Illan Meslier

Current contract end date: Summer 2026 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current contract end date: Summer 2027

5. Lukas Nmecha

Current contract end date: Summer 2027 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Current contract end date: Summer 2027

6. Joel Piroe

Current contract end date: Summer 2027 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice