Leeds United are expected to agree a new deal with teenage striker Harry Gray in the next few weeks despite speculation over his future.

Gray has followed in the footsteps of his brother Archie to become part of Daniel Farke's first team set-up at Elland Road over the past year or so.

A senior debut came last season in the Championship at home to Stoke City and Gray played a full and entertaining role in the club's promotion celebrations.

Farke included the youngster in his travelling party for the last two training camps in Germany and this season he has been named among the substitutes once in the Premier League.

Leeds United's manager has cautioned against premature hype and made it clear that the expectation on a centre forward is different to the one Archie Gray operated under as a central midfielder and right-back in the second tier, prior to a £40m move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs, Manchester City and others are known to hold an interest in Harry Gray, as so many did when Archie was breaking through. But now that the younger Gray has turned 17 he is able to sign a professional contract and both Leeds and the player's camp expect that to happen.

Harry Gray social media speculation

Fans monitoring the teenager's social media accounts have speculated that a move away from the club is in the offing but as far as Leeds are concerned a contract agreement is a matter of when and not if. And the player's camp expect it to get done in the next couple of weeks.

Gray would almost certainly have been part of the squad for the Elland Road clash with Spurs prior to the international break but he reported some issues with his hip flexor in the days leading up to the game.

This season his match action has come for the Under 21s in Premier League 2 with four goals and an assist from a quartet of appearances.