Leeds United kick off their 2025/26 season at home to Everton and Daniel Farke’s side have been warned ahead of a difficult campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clinton Morrison insists Leeds United must pick up a good chunk of points at Elland Road next season following confirmation of their opening-weekend clash against his European outsiders, Everton.

Daniel Farke’s side will kick off their 2025/26 Premier League season at home to the Toffees on Monday August 18, with Sky Sports picking the clash for its first edition of Monday Night Football. The opening-weekend meeting will see former Whites CEO Angus Kinnear back at Elland Road for the first time while also pitting two of the country’s most traditional clubs against each other under the late-summer sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With fixtures against Champions League pair Arsenal and Newcastle United to follow in August, Leeds will be desperate to get off the mark in that opening game and would initially see Everton as the kind of team they can beat. But the Toffees are expected to show ambition this summer and Morrison has warned it may not be as winnable as many believe.

“There’s some brilliant [opening weekend fixtures],” Morrison told Sky Sports in the aftermath of the fixtures being released. “My old team Crystal Palace has a London derby against Chelsea, but the one that stands out is Man Utd vs Arsenal. Arsenal need to hit the ground running, a bit disappointing last season, you thought that was the opportunity to win the Premier League but Liverpool were outstanding. Man United struggled last season, Ruben Amorim will be at home with hopefully a few new signings so it's a massive game.

“And then Leeds vs Everton is big as well. I think Leeds back in the Premier League is great, I think it's brilliant. They're a big football club. Elland Road, they need to get the points at home but Everton, under David Moyes, have been really good. I’d tip Everton as an outside chance of finishing in Europe, that's how highly I rate David Moyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where could Leeds United pick up their points next season?

While Everton are looking upwardly mobile going into the summer, Leeds expect to significantly improve their current squad and will be confident of picking up an early win at Elland Road. Farke has lost just three home league games across two Championship campaigns in West Yorkshire and that momentum needs to be carried through.

After a potentially difficult August, Leeds face Fulham, Wolves and Bournemouth across September and all three could present an opportunity to pick up decent points, while Burnley and West Ham in October will also be seen as winnable. The Whites are due at Sunderland after Christmas which might also be pinpointed as one to take three points from.

Of course, Leeds will see the reverse fixtures against those above as winnable too, while also backing themselves to pull off the odd scalp against the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea. Farke’s side finish their 2025/26 campaign in May with meetings against Burnley, spurs, Brighton and then West Ham.