Leeds United have been getting busy in the transfer market already this month and are not expected to slow down any time soon. The club confirmed free agent Lukas Nmecha’s arrival from VfL Wolfsburg over the weekend and are hoping to get a deal over the line for Udinese defender Jaka Bijol in the next week or so.

Daniel Farke is expected to bring in reinforcements across the board this summer and an improved attacking unit will be crucial to survival. Leeds want another top-level No.9 to follow Nmecha through the door, while added quality at No.10 and out wide are also top priorities.

Player exits will also be necessary to trim the squad and get wages off the books, opening up space for those exciting first-team additions. And with that in mind, the YEP has looked at how Farke’s attacking options could look like in a dream scenario.

KEEP: Joel Piroe Last season's Championship Golden Boot winner deserves his shot at competing for Premier League minutes. Looks as fit as ever this summer and in the goals during pre-season, at points linking up well in the No.10 role.

LOAN: Mateo Joseph Farke revealed while in Germany that Joseph has informed the club he wants to leave, and like Bamford he was not involved in the training camp. No one able to meet his price-tag yet, however, and a season-long loan could allow him to develop before either getting a more prominent role at Elland Road or moving on for decent money.

SELL: Patrick Bamford Daniel Farke has already informed Bamford he's not in next season's plans, with the striker not travelling with the squad to Germany. A sale would get his decent wages off the books and, hopefully for him, a good move to become first-choice elsewhere.

KEEP: Harry Gray Still only 16 and Leeds have been eager to keep from rushing him into senior football. Another year of mostly U21s football with a sprinkling of first-team appearances will do no harm. Enjoyed plenty of pre-season football so far and got a lovely assist against SC Verl.

KEEP: Largie Ramazani Found himself out of favour for periods last season but would provide a good level of competition to whoever comes in on the left. Has shown moments of technical brilliance and could feasibly usurp any teammate with a good run of form.