There are just days to go until Leeds United officially end their absence from the Premier League when Everton are the visitors to Elland Road.

The Whites’ famous old home is sure to be rocking once again as the two sides meet in the final fixture of the opening weekend of the campaign - and Leeds will be hopeful they can kickstart their return to the Premier League with a win against David Moyes’ men.

Daniel Farke could hand debuts to the likes of Lucas Perri, Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff after they joined the club during a productive summer transfer window - although further new additions are expected to arrive before deadline day on the first day of September.

But where are the Whites predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League table? Former Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker has had his say on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football podcast.

