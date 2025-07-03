Getty Images

Leeds United have joined the outpouring of sadness and messages of support for Liverpool Football Club after the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Liverpool released a statement on Thursday morning after reports in Spain confirmed the Anfield favourite had died in a car crash in Spain, along with his brother Andre Silva who played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel. The Reds’ statement said: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Leeds United’s social media accounts posted a message that read: “The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with Diogo Jota’s family, friends and all associated with @LFC at this devastating time.” Jota played five times against Leeds during his career - three times with Liverpool and twice as a Wolves player - scoring three goals and adding two assists.

The car crash took place in the Spanish province of Zamora where the Guardia Civil told BBC Sport that Jota and his 25-year-old brother died at about 00:30 local time on Thursday when their car had a tyre blowout and left the road.

Last month Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardos, with whom he had three children. The 28-year-old Portuguese international won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season and then celebrated a Nations League tournament win with his national team in June.

A statement from the Portuguese Football Federation read: "The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated. Much more than an amazing player, with almost 50 international appearances, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all team-mates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself. We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily."