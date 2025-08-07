Leeds United are pushing ahead with plans to expand and develop Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United Supporters' Trust (LUST) say the club have ‘reassured’ them the South Stand will house mostly home fans even in the event of away-end ‘overspill’ into some sections.

Leeds are continuing to progress with plans to expand and develop Elland Road with their target capacity of 53,000 a significant increase on the current 36,000 maximum. Planning applications were submitted earlier this summer but within the documents, a proposal to move away fans from the West Stand into the South Stand raised serious concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are yet to make any official comment on the proposal and while sources insist nothing is set in stone, there has been push-back from fans who see the South Stand as the beating hub of Elland Road on matchdays. LUST have previously insisted they are ‘strongly against’ the idea and on Thursday provided a fresh update regarding talks with Leeds.

A statement published by LUST on X said: "We followed up with the club, and emphasised the importance of maintaining our uncompromising atmosphere in the South Stand, which the club fully acknowledge and back. We also need to recognise it's complex for the club to navigate these challenges when making much needed improvements to the stadium, but the priority is to maintain the atmosphere during games that comes from each end of the stadium.

Get all your Leeds United news for just £1! Join Graham Smyth and the team as they bring you exclusive coverage from Leeds United’s pre-season, from transfer news to Premier League build-up. Don’t miss out on this limited time offer - subscribe today to be a part of the action.

"We are told that whilst none of the plans are set in stone at this stage, the focus is to look at the usage of the South West Corner for away fans, subsequently it may require an overspill into a section of the South Stand subject to capacity requirements, however, we are reassured if this plan goes ahead the majority of the South Stand will still be housing home fans."

Leeds United yet to comment on Elland Road South Stand proposals

It is unclear if the proposal is seen as permanent or a temporary measure while the West Stand, which currently houses away fans, is redeveloped. Leeds plan to increase the stand’s capacity from 8,000 to 17,750 while also expanding the North Stand from 10,414 up to 15,300 via a ‘phased construction’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public consultation on the plans will conclude on Friday August 8, with feedback so far overwhelmingly positive. As of Wednesday evening, more than 700 responses were submitted, 665 of which were in support of the plans, while a group of 48 professional and specialist bodies have also been consulted.

Leeds have stressed from the offset that maintaining the famous atmosphere inside Elland Road has been paramount to their plans, with expansion hoped to enhance the experience rather than detract from it. Speaking earlier this year, Whites chairman and 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe vowed to keep that ‘unique’ feeling inside the ground.

"The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United is unprecedented,” he said. “Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input."