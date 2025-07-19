Full transparency and clarity is being sought from Leeds United on an Elland Road South Stand issue.

Leeds United have been asked for 'full transparency and clarity' on a proposal to move away supporters into a section of the South Stand.

The Whites are moving forward with an ambitious redevelopment plan for Elland Road that will take the capacity from 36,000 to around 53,000.

The initial plan is to first enhance the West Stand but Leeds would also like a new North Stand and have submitted planning permission this summer.

A club statement on July 8 said: "Leeds United Football Club are pleased to announce a planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council for the enhancement of Elland Road Stadium.

“This follows the conclusion of thorough public consultations throughout April, May and June, where supporters and the local community were invited to share feedback on the proposals.

“The results from the consultation questionnaire were overwhelmingly in favour, with 98 per cent of respondents supporting the club’s overall proposals to enhance Elland Road Stadium.”

Concerns have been raised after a proposal was spotted in planning documents

But concerns have been raised by supporters after a proposal to move away fans from the West Stand into the South Stand was spotted in planning documents.

It is not clear if the measure is simply a temporary one while West Stand development work is ongoing, or a more permanent move.

The club has made no official comment but club sources insist that nothing is yet set in stone.

Leeds United Supporters Trust have been in contact with the club to express the concerns of their members. They say they are 'strongly against' the idea.

A spokesperson said: "We're very concerned about plans to move away fans into the South Stand.

“The South Stand has a unique atmosphere, pretty much unrivalled in English football, and needs to be preserved.

“We've contacted the club to seek full transparency and clarity on this, and want to make it unequivocally clear that we would be strongly against any such move. We want to thank members for sharing their concerns and will be in touch as soon as we know more."