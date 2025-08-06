Public consultation on Leeds United's plans to redevelop Elland Road stadium will conclude on Friday August 8.

The Whites submitted a planning application this summer for partial redevelopment of the stadium and its surroundings, to include an enhanced West Stand to house more fans and hospitality facilities. Under the proposals the capacity of the West Stand would jump from 8,000 to 17,750. At the same time Leeds submitted an outline planning application for the redevelopment of the North Stand to take its capacity from 10,414 up to 15,300.

The council's planning portal describes the application thusly: "Hybrid planning application for partial redevelopment of the existing stadium and surroundings, comprising: (i) Full planning application for the partial demolition and redevelopment of the West Stand to provide stadium seating, hospitality, food/beverage, retail, museum and/or related uses; hard/soft landscaping works; parking and access; and associated works; (ii) Full planning application for coach parking, including boundary treatments, hard/soft landscaping and associated works; (iii) Demolition of existing buildings and structures; (iv) full planning application for temporary works including hard/soft landscaping and parking; and (iv) Outline planning application for the partial demolition and redevelopment of the North Stand to provide stadium seating, hospitality, food/beverage, and/or related uses; hard/soft landscaping; and associated works."

In the application the Whites hierarchy confirmed they wish to ‘sustainably compete in the Premier League and in European competitions, as well as enabling the stadium to host national and international football ... alongside concerts and other non-football events’. Up to eight non-football events could take place annually. The Whites also said their own public consultation process indicated the local community was ‘overwhelmingly in favour’ with 98 per cent of those taking part giving the green light.

To date close to 700 public comments have been received during the consultation period, 16 of which are listed as objections with the 665 in support of the application dwarfing that number. Supporters and local residents can still register and leave their feedback on the application, up until Friday of this week. To voice your feelings click HERE.

A group of 48 professional and specialist bodies have also been consulted, including the likes of West Yorkshire Police, Environmental Health Services, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Highways England, with 24 responding.

Leeds United chairman and 49ers Enterprises chief Paraag Marathe has vowed to try and preserve the raw atmosphere that the stadium has become known for. Speaking earlier this year he said: "The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United is unprecedented. Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input."