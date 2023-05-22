Leeds United has a huge following and these are some of the most famous names that will be hoping for Premier League survival this weekend.

Another tough weekend for Leeds United has supporters fearing the worst as the club's fight for Premier League survival goes from bad to worse.

A trip to West Ham United, who had partied hard on Thursday night after booking their place in the Europa Conference League final, provided an opportunity for Sam Allardyce to lead his side to three points which would have seen the side leapfrog Everton in the table.

However, the Whites threw away a 1-0 win to lose 3-1 at the London Stadium and set-up a final-day showdown with Everton and Leicester City with two of the three clubs to be relegated to the Championship.

It's going to be a nervous Sunday afternoon for Leeds United fans across the world, whether they be season ticket holders, fans from afar or celebrity supporters. The Yorkshire Evening Post looks at 30 of Leeds United's famous fans and ranks them by their Instagram following.

1 . Ardal O’Hanlon - Comedian Instagram followers - 4,326 Photo Sales

2 . Rune Temte - Actor Instagram followers - 9,688 Photo Sales

3 . Mats Wilander - Tennis player Instagram followers - 18,500 Photo Sales

4 . Mike Bushell - Presenter Instagram followers - 21,000 Photo Sales