The Middlesbrough-born manager was in charge for some of Leeds United's greatest ever years.

Legendary former Leeds United manager Don Revie will finally be remembered in his home town of Middlesbrough 36 years after his death.

Revie’s name has become synonymous with the glory days of Leeds, whom he managed to a pair of First Division titles and one FA Cup triumph, among other honours, between 1961 and 1974. During that 13-year stint in charge at Elland Road he coached some of the club’s most iconic players including Billy Bremner, Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter and Eddie Gray, to name a few.

The former forward’s playing days started at Leicester City, with further stints at Hull City, Manchester City, Sunderland and Leeds. He eventually retired from playing in 1962, shortly after becoming player-manager for the Whites, and took on the manager’s role full time to great success.

But he was actually born in Middlesbrough and grew up just two miles away from his ill-fated successor at Leeds, Brian Clough, who famously lasted just 44 days in the Elland Road hot seat. And now Middlesbrough and Thornaby East MP Andy McDonald, in collaboration with Fly Me To The Moon football fanzine editor Robert Nichols, have seen that he is recognised with a mosaic at his former school Archibald Primary.

“Don Revie was a pioneer in football and his achievements were utterly remarkable,” Labour MP McDonald said. “In a very short space of time he took a second division side in Leeds United to the top of the English game and into Europe. But whereas others like Brian Clough and Bill Shankly, who have had similar achievements, are hero figures across the nation, Don Revie is forgotten somewhat outside of Leeds.

“That someone from Middlesbrough’s Newport area could rise to be one of only 16 people to ever hold the permanent position of England football manager and the story not be told seemed to us a crying shame. He is a fascinating character who has divided opinion but someone who we should perhaps look again at for the town of Middlesbrough and we hope in this piece of art that we do just that and inspire the pupils of Archibald to know that they can achieve anything they want to.”

Revie left Leeds to take the England job in 1974 but struggled to enjoy similar levels of success, eventually leaving to take charge of the United Arab Emirates three years later. The iconic manager does already have a statue outside Elland Road, where he remains arguably the club’s greatest ever manager, and he will now be remembered in his home town.

“We are really proud that our school has such a long history and are looking forward to working on this exciting project relating to an ex-pupil who went on to be a significant local and national figure,” Archibald deputy headteacher Steve Cowgill added. “Our aim is that as many pupils and their parents and carers as possible can become involved in creating this lasting recognition to Don Revie.”