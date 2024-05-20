There have been a few, as many as 40 in fact on a permanent basis and the next chapter in Leeds United’s eventful history will present itself on Sunday afternoon when Farke’s Whites face Southampton at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.
Leeds have had five previous attempts at the play-offs – and every single one of them has ended in tears. But could Farke be the man to change that in Sunday’s 3pm kick-off at the home of football? Leeds have been through an astonishing amount of managers in recent years and here we through the win percentage record of every single one of them in reverse order.
1. 40th: Darko Milanic
Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 0% (6 games managed). Photo: Nigel Roddis
2. 39th: Sam Allardyce
Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 0% (4 games managed). Photo: Gareth Copley
3. 38th: Brian Clough
Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 14.28% (7 games managed). Photo: Evening Standard
4. 37th: Uwe Rosler
Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 16.67% (12 games managed). Photo: David Rogers
5. 36th: Javi Gracia
Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 25% (12 games managed). Photo: Naomi Baker
6. 35th: Paul Heckingbottom
Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 25% (16 games managed). Photo: Laurence Griffiths
