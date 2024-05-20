40 Leeds United manager records analysed: Daniel Farke vs Marcelo Bielsa, Don Revie and others

Lee Sobot
Published 20th May 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 17:51 BST
One more victory would put Leeds United back in the Premier League – so how does boss Daniel Farke’s win record compare to other Whites managers?

There have been a few, as many as 40 in fact on a permanent basis and the next chapter in Leeds United’s eventful history will present itself on Sunday afternoon when Farke’s Whites face Southampton at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

Leeds have had five previous attempts at the play-offs – and every single one of them has ended in tears. But could Farke be the man to change that in Sunday’s 3pm kick-off at the home of football? Leeds have been through an astonishing amount of managers in recent years and here we through the win percentage record of every single one of them in reverse order.

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 0% (6 games managed).

1. 40th: Darko Milanic

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 0% (6 games managed). Photo: Nigel Roddis

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 0% (4 games managed).

2. 39th: Sam Allardyce

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 0% (4 games managed). Photo: Gareth Copley

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 14.28% (7 games managed).

3. 38th: Brian Clough

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 14.28% (7 games managed). Photo: Evening Standard

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 16.67% (12 games managed).

4. 37th: Uwe Rosler

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 16.67% (12 games managed). Photo: David Rogers

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 25% (12 games managed).

5. 36th: Javi Gracia

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 25% (12 games managed). Photo: Naomi Baker

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 25% (16 games managed).

6. 35th: Paul Heckingbottom

Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 25% (16 games managed). Photo: Laurence Griffiths

