Leeds United players could find themselves being interviewed while games are ongoing next season in a change to Premier League television coverage.

Broadcasters' desire to match what is offered by their trans-Atlantic peers in American sport is behind changes to how football will be screened in the 2025/26 season according to a report in The Telegraph.

The report suggests that cameras will be permitted onto the pitch for close-ups of goal celebrations, access will be granted to dressing rooms and substituted players will be interviewed after they have made way.

According to The Telegraph, restrictions will be played on camera crews when it comes to dressing room access and managerial team talks will not be captured. The move follows a trial last season when Marcus Tavernier of Bournemouth was interviewed after he was substituted in a win over Southampton in October. Clubs have reportedly been assured that the three new 'innovations' will not be used at the same time during all matches.

Leeds United's very first fixture of their Premier League return has been chosen for live broadcast on Sky's Monday Night Football. The Whites, a long-standing favourite with broadcasters due to the huge level of interest in their fortunes, will host Everton at Elland Road on Monday August 18.

It was announced in 2023 that the Premier League had struck a record £6.7bn UK rights deal with Sky Sports and TNT Sports to show up to 270 live games per season. That deal comes into play from next season and covers four years. All games outside the Saturday 3pm blackout will be broadcast live.

Under the deal Sky will show a minimum of 215 matches per season, including all first pick games, giving them Saturday 5.30pm kick-offs, Sunday 2.00pm and 4.30pm kick-offs as well as Monday and Friday night fixtures and three midweek rounds. TNT are to broadcast at least 52 matches per season, including all 12.30pm kick-offs and two midweek rounds.

On the final day of the Premier League season all 10 matches will be shown live by Sky Sports.