Daniel Farke provides Leeds United injury update with transfer latest in Newcastle press conference
Leeds United return to Premier League action this weekend with Newcastle United the visitors to Elland Road on Saturday evening.
Daniel Farke’s side have lost their last two games in all competitions, suffering a 5-0 thumping at Arsenal last weekend before a midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday. It’s been a tough week for the German, who will speak with the media for his pre-match press conference this afternoon.
On a positive note, Leeds’ only home game so far was a brilliant 1-0 win over Everton to kick the campaign off, but Farke will almost certainly be without two of that evening’s key players. Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka have both picked up knee injuries and are expected to be unavailable until after the September international break.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin got his first minutes at Hillsborough during the week and continues to build his match-sharpness, while £10m arrival James Justin could be involved for the first time on Saturday following his Leicester City exit. Farke will be expected to provide an update on the state of his squad ahead of this weekend.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Saturday’s visit of Newcastle to Elland Road is the final game to take place during this summer’s transfer window, which closes on Monday at 7pm. Leeds remain in the market for attacking reinforcements and Farke will also be quizzed on any potential updates, having virtually announced Calvert-Lewin’s signing himself a couple of weeks ago.
There might also be an exit or two for the Whites boss to discuss, most notably Largie Ramazani’s prospective loan move to Valencia having not featured in competitive action so far this season. Isaac Schmidt is also reportedly closing in on a temporary switch to Werder Bremen while Sam Greenwood joined Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin yesterday.
And of course, there is the not-so-small matter of Saturday’s visitors. Newcastle have just one point from their opening two games but have looked sharp against both Aston Villa and Liverpool, even without star striker Alexander Isak. They could, however, be without as many as five first-team players through a combination of injury, suspension and a refusal to play.
Farke will speak with the media from 2.15pm today. Follow live updates from Thorp Arch below!
Daniel Farke's pre-Newcastle press conference LIVE
On the agenda today...
We expect Farke to provide an update on the state of his squad, including injured pair Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka. Both have picked up knee issues this month and are expected to remain sidelined until after the September international break.
The Leeds boss is also likely to be quizzed on transfer business, given this is his final pre-game press conference before the summer window shuts on Monday. Attacking reinforcements are still being eyed in those final days, while an exit or two could be on the cards.
And Farke will also be given the chance to speak on Newcastle, who have been right at the centre of a lot of major transfer stories all summer. The Magpies have one point so far but have looked sharp.
Welcome!
Good afternoon and welcome to the YEP’s live blog as Daniel Farke prepares to face the media ahead of Saturday’s game against Newcastle.
Stay tuned for live updates, with the Whites boss due at 2.15pm.