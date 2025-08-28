The Leeds United boss will speak to the media this afternoon with Newcastle United due at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United return to Premier League action this weekend with Newcastle United the visitors to Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Daniel Farke’s side have lost their last two games in all competitions, suffering a 5-0 thumping at Arsenal last weekend before a midweek Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday. It’s been a tough week for the German, who will speak with the media for his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

On a positive note, Leeds’ only home game so far was a brilliant 1-0 win over Everton to kick the campaign off, but Farke will almost certainly be without two of that evening’s key players. Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka have both picked up knee injuries and are expected to be unavailable until after the September international break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got his first minutes at Hillsborough during the week and continues to build his match-sharpness, while £10m arrival James Justin could be involved for the first time on Saturday following his Leicester City exit. Farke will be expected to provide an update on the state of his squad ahead of this weekend.

Saturday’s visit of Newcastle to Elland Road is the final game to take place during this summer’s transfer window, which closes on Monday at 7pm. Leeds remain in the market for attacking reinforcements and Farke will also be quizzed on any potential updates, having virtually announced Calvert-Lewin’s signing himself a couple of weeks ago.

There might also be an exit or two for the Whites boss to discuss, most notably Largie Ramazani’s prospective loan move to Valencia having not featured in competitive action so far this season. Isaac Schmidt is also reportedly closing in on a temporary switch to Werder Bremen while Sam Greenwood joined Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin yesterday.

And of course, there is the not-so-small matter of Saturday’s visitors. Newcastle have just one point from their opening two games but have looked sharp against both Aston Villa and Liverpool, even without star striker Alexander Isak. They could, however, be without as many as five first-team players through a combination of injury, suspension and a refusal to play.

Farke will speak with the media from 2.15pm today. Follow live updates from Thorp Arch below!