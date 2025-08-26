Lee Sobot's Leeds United player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday as men score 4/10, host of 5s but pair of 7s

Leeds United player ratings from the Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 defeat on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday - but how did we rate the performances?

Whites boss Daniel Farke made nine changes to his but still selected a strong line up who offered very little in a goalless first half.

A Karl Darlow own goal then put the Owls in front before Jayden Bogle came off the bench to equalise.

Leeds then had chances to bag a winner but none of them were taken and in the end the Whites were dumped out on penalties.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from a Whites night to forget.

4 - A night to forget for the Whites keeper who had a solid enough first half but then conceded an own goal before going the wrong way for all three penalties.

1. Karl Darlow

6 - Solid enough without anything exciting.

2. Sam Byram

6 - Bit of a mixed bag, few looses touches but some nice passes too.

3. Sebastiaan Bornauw

5 - Started well but endured a few very shaky moments as the first half wore on

4. Jaka Bijol

6 - Definitely one of the better players in the first half and could see left back suiting him well. Got forward a lot, as you would expect.

5. Jack Harrison

6 - Saw a lot of the ball as the deepest midfielder and steady away without any fireworks.

6. Ilia Gruev

