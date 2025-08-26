Leeds United crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 defeat on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday - but how did we rate the performances?

Whites boss Daniel Farke made nine changes to his but still selected a strong line up who offered very little in a goalless first half.

A Karl Darlow own goal then put the Owls in front before Jayden Bogle came off the bench to equalise.

Leeds then had chances to bag a winner but none of them were taken and in the end the Whites were dumped out on penalties.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores from a Whites night to forget.

Karl Darlow 4 - A night to forget for the Whites keeper who had a solid enough first half but then conceded an own goal before going the wrong way for all three penalties. | AFP via Getty Images

Sam Byram 6 - Solid enough without anything exciting. | AFP via Getty Images

Sebastiaan Bornauw 6 - Bit of a mixed bag, few looses touches but some nice passes too. | AFP via Getty Images

Jaka Bijol 5 - Started well but endured a few very shaky moments as the first half wore on | AFP via Getty Images

Jack Harrison 6 - Definitely one of the better players in the first half and could see left back suiting him well. Got forward a lot, as you would expect. | Getty Images