Leeds United will host Premier League rivals Newcastle United at Elland Road on Saturday evening.

Newcastle United are reportedly intensifying their efforts to add at least one striker to their squad ahead of Saturday’s evening visit to Leeds United.

The ongoing saga surrounding Alexander Isak’s future at St James Park has shown no sign of ending with the Sweden striker said to be intent on a end his time with the Magpies as he continues to train away from Eddie Howe’s first team squad. As it stands, Liverpool’s interest in the former Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund frontman remains alive despite seeing a reported £110 million rejected by Newcastle earlier this month.

There have been reports stating the Magpies will only authorise a British record sale if their £150 million asking price is met by any interested party AND they are able to secure the services of two strikers as they look to prepare for their upcoming Champions League campaign.

There is an ongoing interest in Brentford forward Yoane Wissa and there have been suggestions talks between the two clubs remain alive - but the most intense speculation has revolved around Newcastle’s attempts to persuade Wolverhampton Wanderers to agree to a deal for Jorgen Stand Larsen. The Norway international is said to be open to a move to the North East and Newcastle are believed to be preparing a third bid after offers of £50 million and £55 million were rejected.

So what could happen next as the Magpies look to conclude a big money addition ahead of Saturday’s trip to Elland Road?

What have Wolverhampton Wanderers said about Newcastle United’s interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen?

Speaking after the striker helped his side to a 3-2 win against West Ham on Tuesday, Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said: "If it's my decision, of course (he stays). He is a very important player. He is a player with character. I imagine his mind at this moment, listening to a lot of things, reading. He goes to help the team and in the last minutes I asked him to go back and help as a centre-back. He is a team player. He is a top player.

"Until now, Jorgen is our player. He is a very important player for us and we will see what happens. Football is football and every player has a price, even Messi or Cristiano. I understand football but for me it's very important for us. We will see what happens. I know a lot of players in my career, in this situation, and they have asked me not to play," he said. "But he wants to play every time. He wants to help the team. You must be ready for everything but I want to keep the best players and this kind of player with us."

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United’s attempts to sign a striker?

Newcastle Head Coach Eddie Howe (r) reacts as he walks around the pitch with coach Graeme Jones after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Speaking last week, the Magpies boss said: “We're working hard on incomings. I wouldn't say we're close. We still have a bit of time but that will go very quickly. We're in a position where the squad is in a really good place. We're still looking to replace Callum Wilson, that's the big area we're working on."

When would Newcastle United have to register a striker in time to face Leeds United?

According to Premier League rules, any new signings must be completed and registered prior to 12pm on Friday to feature in a league fixture taking place over the weekend.