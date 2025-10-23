Leeds United face a massive Friday night clash under the Elland Road lights against West Ham - ahead of which there are changes in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds suffered a big blow in last weekend’s first game back after the October international break through a very disappointing 2-0 defeat at Burnley who consequently jumped out of the bottom three.

The loss left Daniel Farke’s Whites three points clear of the dropzone and with the possibility of that gap shrinking to just a point in the event of second-bottom West Ham beating Monday night’s visitors Brentford.

West Ham, though, produced a terrible display as they suffered another fresh blow of a 2-0 defeat which has left them second-bottom and four points behind Friday night’s hosts Leeds.

West Ham’s defeat also left Nottingham Forest third bottom and three points behind Leeds but it’s now all change at Forest following the appointment of Sean Dyche as the club’s new manager on Tuesday.

It’s a big change - which comes on the back of a big blow for West Ham - but how do the bookies now see it all ending? Here, based on the very latest relegation odds, is their new predicted final table and where Leeds, Sunderland and Wolves also finish ahead of Friday night’s Whites vs Irons showdown under the Elland Road lights.