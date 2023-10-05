Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now turning their attention to Bristol City after getting back to winning ways.

Daniel Farke’s men defeated Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night, and now back in the top six, they will be looking to kick on by making it back-to-back home wins this weekend. Though, Bristol City also got back to winning ways during the week, and they will arrive in Yorkshire with new-found confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Farke ‘blocked’ exit

Farke is said to have blocked an exit for one of his players during the summer transfer window.

According to Voetbal Krant, the Leeds board were expecting to lose Pascal Struijk during the summer amid a number of exits, but Farke made it clear he would not lose the Dutchman, believing he would be a key part of his and his side’s promotion bid this season. Struijk only signed a new deal last year, and he remains under contract until 2027 as things stand.

Roca opens up

On-loan Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca has spoken to the Spanish press about his time at Leeds United, with whom he was relegated from the Premier League last season. In a new interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, Roca says he does not regret his time in the Premier League, describing it as a period of ‘personal growth’, even if the team were not successful on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I enjoyed a lot, I had a lot of participation. I think it was a year of a lot of growth, of personal growth,” Roca said. “It was also a year of many games, of a lot of intensity in the Premiership, of playing against the best. I learned to love Leeds. I love it because in the end it gave me the opportunity to play in the Premiership and from the first moment I connected a lot with the club.”

Klich quip

Whites favourite Mateusz Klich has quipped at his Patrick Bamford concern in response to a Leeds United incident in the club’s Championship promotion quest.

Bamford was handed his second outing since returning from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to QPR in which the Whites 9 quickly caused problems upon coming off the bench.

After forcing a strong save from Asmir Begovic and then teeing up a good chance for Pascal Struijk, Bamford was then involved in a dramatic incident in the 93rd minute which led to Rs keeper Begovic being sent off. A long ball from Struijk sent Bamford in on goal and the striker beat the outrushing Begovic to the ball before ending up on the deck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Begovic was then handed a straight red card but protested his innocence and QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth revealed post match that both Bamford and Begovic had told him there had been no contact.