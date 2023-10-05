Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has already made a selection decision ahead of this weekend’s clash with Leeds United.

Leeds have rediscovered that winning feeling after defeating Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night, with Crysencio Summerville scoring early on, while the Whites largely controlled the game and held on to their lead, and indeed all three points.

Though, there is little rest for Daniel Farke’s men, who are back in action as soon as this weekend when they face Bristol City at Elland Road.

The Robins secured all three points themselves on Wednesday night, defeating strugglers Rotherham United 2-1 thanks to Tommy Conway’s late double, including a 95th minute winner, with all three of the game’s goals coming after the 80th minute.

Conway has been struggling with a hamstring injury this season, but his impressive performance off the bench has led to calls for him to start at Leeds this weekend. But City boss Pearson has all-but ruled out a start for the 21-year-old this weekend.

“He’s on his way to be being back, and certainly he arrived with two great finishes but for people who may be clamouring for him to start, I’m afraid they will be disappointed,” Pearson said after his side’s win on Wednesday. “He’s got to be eased back in with his exposure but that’s clear he’s match fit in terms of his sharpness. Those two goals were absolute quality.

“And that’s the difference between the sides. It was an ugly game, a poor game, and we didn’t really play with much authority or rhythm for long periods.