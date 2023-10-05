'Terrible' - Mateusz Klich shares Patrick Bamford concern with quip after Leeds United incident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bamford was handed his second outing since returning from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to QPR in which the Whites 9 quickly caused problems upon coming off the bench.
After forcing a strong save from Asmir Begovic and then teeing up a good chance for Pascal Struijk, Bamford was then involved in a dramatic incident in the 93rd minute which led to Rs keeper Begovic being sent off. A long ball from Struijk sent Bamford in on goal and the striker beat the outrushing Begovic to the ball before ending up on the deck.
Begovic was then handed a straight red card but protested his innocence and QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth revealed post match that both Bamford and Begovic had told him there had been no contact.
Ainsworth hopes to have Begovic’s dismissal overturned but ex-Leeds midfielder Klich saw the funny side as footage of the “tackle” was shared on social media. Taking to Twitter to reply to a clip of the incident, Klich quipped: “Terrible tackle, hopefully Pat is ok.”