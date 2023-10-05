Whites favourite Mateusz Klich has quipped at his Patrick Bamford concern in response to a Leeds United incident in the club’s Championship promotion quest.

Bamford was handed his second outing since returning from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at home to QPR in which the Whites 9 quickly caused problems upon coming off the bench.

After forcing a strong save from Asmir Begovic and then teeing up a good chance for Pascal Struijk, Bamford was then involved in a dramatic incident in the 93rd minute which led to Rs keeper Begovic being sent off. A long ball from Struijk sent Bamford in on goal and the striker beat the outrushing Begovic to the ball before ending up on the deck.

Begovic was then handed a straight red card but protested his innocence and QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth revealed post match that both Bamford and Begovic had told him there had been no contact.