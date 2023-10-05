Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Shackleton had been named in every single one of Farke’s matchday squads since the German took over as Whites boss but the 23-year-old dropped out of the side and was not on the bench for Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of QPR.

Speaking after Leeds had recorded a 1-0 victory, Farke revealed that Shackleton had suffered an injury to a previously troublesome shoulder and that the pain was too great for the versatile full back or midfielder to be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sadly, he got a little knock on his shoulder yesterday in training and he had some problems with the shoulder before," said Farke.