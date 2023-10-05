'Sadly' - Daniel Farke explains Leeds United player's absence with new Whites injury reveal
Whites boss Daniel Farke has explained a player’s Leeds United absence with a new Whites injury update.
Jamie Shackleton had been named in every single one of Farke’s matchday squads since the German took over as Whites boss but the 23-year-old dropped out of the side and was not on the bench for Wednesday night’s Championship hosting of QPR.
Speaking after Leeds had recorded a 1-0 victory, Farke revealed that Shackleton had suffered an injury to a previously troublesome shoulder and that the pain was too great for the versatile full back or midfielder to be involved.
"Sadly, he got a little knock on his shoulder yesterday in training and he had some problems with the shoulder before," said Farke.
"It was too painful and too sore in order to be involved tonight, and that was the reason he was not with us today.”