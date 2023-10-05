On-loan Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca has spoken to the Spanish press about his time at Leeds United, with whom he was relegated from the Premier League last season.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - OCTOBER 01: Marc Roca of Real Betis celebrates with teammate Hector Bellerin after scoring the team's second goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Betis and Valencia CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on October 01, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Roca’s exit this summer, among several others, left a sour taste in the mouths of Leeds fans who witnessed core members of the Whites’ squad leave on season-long loan deals to clubs across Europe.

The Spain hopeful departed Elland Road in mid-July, joining up with Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis after just one season in West Yorkshire, a year in which he divided opinion amongst supporters.

In a new interview with Spanish outlet MARCA, Roca says he does not regret his time in the Premier League, describing it as a period of ‘personal growth’, even if the team were not successful on the pitch.

"I enjoyed a lot, I had a lot of participation. I think it was a year of a lot of growth, of personal growth,” Roca said. “It was also a year of many games, of a lot of intensity in the Premiership, of playing against the best. I learned to love Leeds. I love it because in the end it gave me the opportunity to play in the Premiership and from the first moment I connected a lot with the club.”

The Spaniard was the subject of a terrace rumour during the end-of-season run-in, that he had been involved in a half-time spat with defender Luke Ayling during Leeds’ game against Crystal Palace.

Other members of that particular squad, such as Adam Forshaw, refuted the suggestion, denying the rumour’s validity, while Roca has discussed the atmosphere in Leeds’ dressing room as a whole during his time there.

"I didn't stop enjoying myself at any moment, not even for a second. It is true that sometimes the [table] means you can't be incredibly enjoying the last months or at the end of the day-to-day, but the truth is that we had a great locker room, a great atmosphere.”