The Welshman signed a four-year contract this week ahead of Leeds United’s Premier League return.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel James has tried to shoulder more on-pitch responsibility since becoming one of Leeds United’s more experienced squad members under Daniel Farke.

James put pen to paper on a new four-year contract earlier this week, just rewards for a pair of outstanding Championship campaigns in which he cemented himself as first-choice right-winger with consecutive double-digit goalscoring returns. The 27-year-old scored 12 times last season, adding nine assists to boot on his way to the club’s Player of the Season award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full Premier League seasons at Leeds, Fulham and Manchester United leave James as one of the squad’s most experienced players and he is right at the core of Farke’s long-term plans. That top-flight know-how will prove crucial in the battle to survive and the red-hot winger hopes he can continue to bag crucial goals and points for his side.

Asked if his previous Premier League experience will help going into the new season, James told LUTV fresh from signing his four-year contract: “I think so, a little. I think we're probably at a little bit different place now, but we've experienced that. That's somewhere where we want to establish ourselves as a Premier League team now and we know how tough it is.

“But to have a little bit of experience in the squad of how that feels as well makes us that little bit more ready to push on. It feels strange for me to say that I'm a senior pro because I still feel really young. I think people still think I'm 18! So yeah, it does feel weird, but you do take a lot more responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think naturally I try to take more responsibility out on the pitch now. I let the people who want to do the talking in the changing room, then I kind of try to lead by example on the pitch. But I think being a more senior player now, I have to give that experience to the players.”

Daniel James and Leeds United head to Sweden soon

James had just entered the final 12 months of his previous contract going into this summer, a scenario which usually fuels speculation - as started to happen around this time last year regarding Junior Firpo, who has since left as a free agent. But a new deal was always expected to materialise this time round and its early signing means full focus can now turn to pre-season and next month’s Premier League opener against Everton.

“I'm glad it's been done so early in pre-season and it's nice to just settle now and yeah, I am just excited for the future,” James added. “I’m absolutely delighted to extend my contract here, it definitely feels like home. It's an amazing club and I can't wait for the coming years. I've got a lot to give as a player and hopefully we'll go on to bigger things.”

James is expected to be part of the squad who head to Stockholm this weekend for Leeds’ pre-season opener against his former club, Manchester United. The Whites then head to Germany for the second consecutive summer before meetings with Villarreal and AC Milan round up their Premier League preparations.