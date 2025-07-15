A striker has declared his Leeds hope, offering reassurance with a bold prediction.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford has declared the impact he hopes to have on his Leeds United teammates with an assured prediction for the club’s Premier League return.

Leeds - and Bamford for that matter - are heading back to the country’s top flight after a two-year absence but going back up at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

Bamford admits that recent trend shows that life as a newly-promoted team is clearly “tough” but boldly predicts that his team will be “fine” on their top-flight return, encouraged by the team’s showing upon their last promotion back in 2020.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds stormed to a ninth-placed finish in the 2020-21 campaign as a newly-promoted side as part of a season in which Bamford netted 17 goals.

Times appear to be rather different based on recent trends five years on but Bamford is optimistic about how Daniel Farke’s Whites will fare and hopes he can help the club’s Premier League new boys with his own top-flight experience.

“I think we will be fine”...

Speaking to LUTV, Bamford was asked if he would be able to share his experience of the division to help the group.

“Hopefully,” declared the Whites striker.

“We know and we have seen over the last few years that when you are a team that has just come up, it is tough.

"But we have also shown before that we have come up and absolutely flown into the Premier League so there's no reason why we can't do it.

"Hopefully I can give a little bit of experience and advice to the players who haven't been there.

"But I think we will be fine, we have got a good group and we have got a great spirit amongst us."