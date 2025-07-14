Leeds have received a huge boost by an international star signing a new long-term deal.

Leeds United star Dan James has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term deal, providing the Whites with a huge boost ahead of their Premier League return.

Wales international winger James played a key role in helping Daniel Farke’s Whites to promotion as 2024-25 Championship champions, supplying 12 goals and nine assists from 36 matches played.

The winger’s existing Leeds contract only ran until the summer of 2026 but James has now put pen to paper on a new four-year deal which runs until the summer of 2029.

James joined Leeds from Manchester United for £25m back in August 2021 and the flying winger has since made 123 appearances for the Whites, netting 29 goals and providing 22 assists.

Capped 57 times for Wales, James has also championed the Leeds United Foundation’s important work in the city during his time in West Yorkshire, most recently attending a Healthy Holidays camp for local school children in one of his many community visits.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Dan on signing a new deal and we look forward to seeing him in action for the club in the Premier League.”